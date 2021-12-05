Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $22.97

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.02. Sterling Check shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 3,003 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

