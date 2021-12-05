stETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

