Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,867,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 83,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

