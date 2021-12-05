Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 90,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

