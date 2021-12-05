Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

