Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 434% compared to the typical volume of 779 put options.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2U by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in 2U by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 2U by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

