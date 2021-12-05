StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.64.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.