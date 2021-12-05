StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

