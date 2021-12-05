StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.