StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

