STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

