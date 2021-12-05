Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $270.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.17 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

