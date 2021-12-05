Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $93.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.66 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50.

