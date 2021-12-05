Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.