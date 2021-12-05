Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.