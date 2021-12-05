Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,019 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 109.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 65.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

