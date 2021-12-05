Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,060 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

