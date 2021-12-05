Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

