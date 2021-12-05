Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock worth $454,982 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

