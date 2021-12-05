Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 416.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.