Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.54.

