Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG opened at $206.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $193.37 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

