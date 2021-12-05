Student Coin (STC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $1.64 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00239471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

