Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $197.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

