Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

OKE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

