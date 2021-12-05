SUKU Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and $5.80 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232805 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

