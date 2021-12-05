SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 116.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 326.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $282,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.46 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

