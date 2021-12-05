SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.61 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.97.
Several analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
