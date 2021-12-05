SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.61 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

