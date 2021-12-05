SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $769,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.37 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

