SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.