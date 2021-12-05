SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 9,183 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

