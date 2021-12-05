SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

