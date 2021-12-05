Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $340,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

