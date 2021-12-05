Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,310,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,038,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 275,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 420,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.26 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.