Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $58.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of NOVA opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 419,453 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

