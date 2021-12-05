Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $35.45 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.03 or 0.08473714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,721,234 coins and its circulating supply is 336,282,621 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.