SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 106,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

