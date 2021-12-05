Tadeu Marroco Acquires 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,564 ($33.50) per share, for a total transaction of £153.84 ($200.99).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,583.30 ($33.75) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,577.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,684.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £59.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.42).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.