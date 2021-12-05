TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.61.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.23. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$51.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

