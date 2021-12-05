Team Heretics Fan Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $433,926.05 and approximately $15,967.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

