Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £900.59 million and a PE ratio of 40.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 714.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 739.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

