Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,675,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 3,089,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Technogym in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Technogym has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

