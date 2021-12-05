Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.20. 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $103,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

