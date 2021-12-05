Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Cut by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.68 and its 200-day moving average is $378.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

