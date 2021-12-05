TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $25.15 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and $436,535.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

