Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,028,367 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.36.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

