Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

