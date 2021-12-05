Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

