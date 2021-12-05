Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $37.26 on Friday. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,417.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

