Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. Textron has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

